‘Matter of concern’: Sachin Pilot after senior Rajasthan Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary resigns

Jaipur, May 21: The statements and reactions of leaders of the factions of Rajasthan Congress after the resignation of a senior MLA suggest that all is not well in the party. While Sachin Pilot finds resignation a matter of serious concern, the party state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that MLA’s contribution is immense but he was given great opportunities in return.

Talking to the media in Jaipur, former president of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot said that the resignation of senior MLA Hemaram Choudhary is a matter of serious concern. Pilot said ‘Hemaram Choudhary is the senior-most MLA of the Congress party. He is a six-time MLA and served on many key posts of the party. His simplicity, modesty and honesty are exemplary and the resignation of such a leader is a matter of serious concern.’

Hemaram is very close to Sachin Pilot and it was believed that Pilot would be aware of the resignation in advance, but Pilot said that he read about it in newspapers, which shows that it was a decision taken by Choudhary himself and he had not consulted to anybody, although his resignation has once again given voice to the dissident faction of the party and statements that are flowing in after resignation suggesting that something wrong is taking place.

It was also evident in the reaction of the state party president Govind Singh Dotasara who hints that it is not a one-way system. Commenting on the situation he said ‘it is our duty to fulfil the legitimate expectations of every party worker and we are doing so, but party workers should also take care of the dignity of the party’. He said that Hemaram Choudhary’s contribution is immense to the party but the party has also given great opportunities to him.