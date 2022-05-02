'Matter being dealt with utmost seriousness': Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight turbulence

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the turbulence encountered by SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight and the damage caused to the passengers is "unfortunate". He said the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the incident that left 15 people injured. The Union Minister added that the matter is being dealt with "utmost seriousness & deftness".

"The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness," he tweeted. "More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," he added.

Earlier in the day, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said that a multidisciplinary team has been formed to probe the incident.

"We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out regulatory investigation (into this incident)."

SpiceJet spokesperson said, "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised." Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it is providing all possible help to the injured.

"The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructed passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened," the spokesperson mentioned.

Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers, the spokesperson noted.

"Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival," the spokesperson added.

