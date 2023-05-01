 Mathura land dispute case: Allahabad HC disposes of petitions of Shahi Idgah Trust & UP Sunni Central Waqf Board
Mathura land dispute case: Allahabad HC disposes of petitions of Shahi Idgah Trust & UP Sunni Central Waqf Board

The above verdict refers to the suit Bal Krishna and others versus Intezamia Committee and others.

Updated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court today disposed of the petitions of Shahi Idgah Trust and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board while giving its verdict.

The High Court has asked the District Judge of Mathura to pass an order after hearing afresh against the decision of the Civil Judge. All the parties will have to present their arguments afresh before the District Judge of Mathura.

Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) on December 8 last year for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah which they claim has been constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

In 1973, a civil court assigned land to both parties based on an agreement between the mosque trust and temple management. However, in 2016, a new petition was filed on behalf of the deity, who was represented as a friend of the deity, to challenge the 1973 ruling.

In a recent update, on Monday, the Allahabad HC rejected the Muslim side's petition in the Mathura land dispute case.

Shahi Idgah Trust & UP Sunni Central Waqf Board moved the HC challenging the order by the district judge of Mathura following which it was stayed. The law body dismissed a petition filed by the two Muslim units, challenging the May 2022 order that upheld the maintainability of a suit filed by the petitioner deity.

Mathura court agrees to hear plea for videography of Shahi Idgah mosque; know all about Krishna...
