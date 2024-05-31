 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gurugram Cloth Manufacturing Unit In Haryana
A total of 10 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a cloth manufacturing unit in Gurugram's Manesar.

Earlier today a fire broke out inside the Wazirabad police training centre in Sonia Vihar on Thursday.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at a flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control.As per preliminary information, the fire could be due to an AC blast at the flat.

Detailing about the fire that occurred in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida Sector 100, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said that the fire occurred due to a split AC blast in a flat of the building.

"At around 10 AM, we got a call about a fire that had broken out in the Boulevard Society in Sector 100. We sent five fire tenders to the spot. Because of firefighting systems present here, the fire was extinguished before we could arrive," Noida Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said

