Jaipur: Massive Fire Breakouts In Kota Hostel, 7 Students Injured

Due to a short circuit in the transformer, a fire broke out in a hostel in coaching hub Kota on Sunday early morning. Around 70 students were there in the 6-floor hostel at the time of the incident and seven of them were burnt or injured.

Stampede And Panic Situation After Fire

The incident took place at Adarsh ​​Hostel located in Laxman Vihar of Kunhadi area of ​​the city. At 6 in the morning, sparks came out due to a short circuit in the transformer installed on the ground floor gradually took a huge form and reached upto the second floor.

Most of the students were in deep sleep in the morning. When there was a commotion, a stampede broke out. Some students on the first floor tried to get down by tying sheets to the balcony but one fell and got injured in this while the other one slipped on the stairs, fracturing his leg.

Safe Evacuation Efforts

Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas said ' all the students were on the second and third floors. Police and fire personnel together brought down all the students of the hostel through the stairs. Of these students, 2 have leg injuries while five others sustained minor injuries. The students have been shifted to another place.

The officer said that the great negligence of the operator had come to light in Adarsh ​​Hostel. A big transformer was installed inside the hostel itself and there was no fire safety equipment.