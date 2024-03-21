 Rajasthan: 5 Members Of Same Family Charred To Death After Cylinder Catches Fire In Jaipur
Five members of one family, including husband, wife and three children die after cylinder catches fire

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
A terrible accident was reported in a house in Vishwakarma police station area of ​​​​Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur on March 21, Thursday. Five members of a family were charred to death after a cylinder at home caught fire. Those who were injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also expressed his condolences on this incident.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on X, ''The news of the untimely death of 5 citizens due to the massive fire in Vishwakarma, Jaipur is heart-breaking. I pray to the Almighty God to give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet and give strength to the family members to bear this lightning strike and for the speedy recovery of the injured. Instructions have also been given to provide proper treatment facilities to the injured.''

The deceased include 3 children and their parents. The reasons for the fire are not yet clear. Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire was caused by a cylinder. Reports said that by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the fire had taken a severe form. Due to this, 5 people were burnt alive before the fire could be controlled, and they died on the spot. Now the forensic team has been called to investigate the incident that took place near Yadav Market. The cause of the accident will be revealed only after the investigation. The bodies of the five people are being sent to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

