Bhopal: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Places In MP Nagar, No Fatalities Reported

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two blaze incidents, a major one and a minor one, occurred in MP Nagar on Tuesday. The first incident occurred in the scrap yard of MP Nagar in which three cars were gutted. The second incident took place in Zone 1 of MP Nagar, where a pile of garbage caught fire. No fatalities were reported.

According to MP Nagar police, the first incident occurred in mechanic market of MP Nagar due to short circuit. The mechanic market is located close to Chetak bridge, where a short circuit triggered the fire at 2 am on Tuesday. The fire took a fierce form, and two shops in located in mechanic market were gutted along with three cars. The police and the fire brigade were informed, after which 10 fire trucks extinguished flames.

It took three hours to control the blaze, after which the damage of the shops and the cars was discovered. The shop of a car workshop owner had caught flames, and inflammable substances were kept inside the shop too, which caught fire and resulted in a minor blast. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In the second incident, a pile of garbage kept in Zone-1 of MP Nagar caught fire. People poured water over it. It was controlled within 10 minutes. In both the cases, no FIR has been registered, MP Nagar TI Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press.