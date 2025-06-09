 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur (VIDEO)
A massive fire broke out at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. According to reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. Panic gripped the employees after the fire spread rapidly inside the factory.

Fire tenders reached the spot after receiving the information. A firefighting operation has been launched immediately. Senior officials also rushed to the place where the blaze erupted.

According to reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. A video of the blaze also surfaced online. In the video, an envelope of black smoke could be seen engulfing the entire area.

Visuals From The Spot:

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

The amount of collateral damage is yet to be ascertained.

More details are still awaited.

Earlier in May this year, a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey building in the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur. At least five peole had reportedly lost their live after they got trapped in the building.

