Masks not mandatory in Delhi for now, will wait for Centre's directions: CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that masks are not mandatory in the national capital for now and a decision will be taken on mask mandate once the Centre issues directions for the same. He was addressing a press conference in the wake of concerns regarding massive surge in Covid infections in neighbouring China.

No BF.7 cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

"There are concerns in India since cases are rising in China and other countries. The variant behind the surge in cases in China is BF.7. I want to inform that not a single case of BF.7 variant has been found in Delhi yet. So there is no need to fear" the CM said in the beginning of the press conference.

Delhi government completely prepared for an outbreak: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal stressed that the government has ramped-up the testing and are sending samples for genome sequencing. He said the state government is completely prepared if another wave of the infections hits the capital.

Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi govt is conducting the genome sequencing of 2,500 samples every day and is also testing sewage from 7 spots in the national capital. The CM also assured that Delhi is completely prepared if an outbreak does happen, he said, recounting the availability of hospital beds, medication, oxygen and ambulances.

Have increased beds, please take booster dose: Chief Minister

"We have 8,000 beds for Covid in Delhi. Now, we aim to prepare 36,000 beds pertaining to Covid. We have a storage capacity of 928 mt tonne oxygen in Delhi.

"Only 24% people have taken precaution dose, we request the people to take precaution dose. We have 380 ambulances, we have given orders for procuring more ambulances. We are waiting on the guidelines of Central govt, as and when it gives orders we will implement.

'Delhi has only XBB variant cases'

Covid cases are rising in China and several other countries. It has BF.7 variant. We don't have a single case of that variant in Delhi. So there's no need to worry. We are doing genome sequencing. Currently, XBB variant cases are coming in Delhi," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.