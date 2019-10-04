Masala, plain or cockroach? Ahmedabad eatery shut after serving dead roach in dosa!

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation temporarily shuts an eatery named ‘Honest’ as a customer complained to the Health department about finding a cockroach in the food served by them.

A group of five people who happened to eat at the Honest eatery were shocked by the unsolicited appearance of a cockroach in a dosa ordered from the eatery. The incident was reported to the civic health department by the same customers.

The civic authorities informed that the eatery will be shut until further notice from the AMC department following the closure notice sent to the eatery.

While the Eatery chose not to comment on the matter, sources spoke about how sudden and tragic the event is for the eatery. Sources said that the eatery’s management is usually very strict about the quality of the food and services.

The source revealed that the management is confused as to why mishap is being stretched so much. The management is worried about the bad publicity being directed at the eatery. The source said, "Everyone is shocked at how this happened. The management is disconcerted by the way the issue has been blown up. It gives a bad name to a brand that has grown from a streetside outlet to one of the favourite brands of the city."

The management is calling the mishap a result of human error and assures that it won’t be repeated. The source further assured the quality of the raw materials used for preparing the food, he said, "Quality of raw materials and taste of the final product are given utmost importance,"