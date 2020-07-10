'Masala Bollywood justice': Twitter shocked by Vikas Dubey's 'encounter' en route to Kanpur

On Friday, UP Police announced that notorious gangster Vikas Dubey had been shot dead in an ‘encounter while trying to escape’.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur.

ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital." After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would come in the postmortem report.

While some on Twitter celebrated the ‘encounter’, others wondered whether rule of law even existed in India.

One Twitter user wrote: “Police is the most powerful gangster."

Another user wrote: "Our cops are a law unto themselves. And this is why there is so much petty & large crime in India. Because if the cops behave like criminals themselves, why will you respect or fear them or think that criminal behaviour should be frowned upon. Done right, you can become a cop."

Another user noted: "Looks like we're all very appreciative of shortcuts to "justice" taken by the police under govt patronage these days. We want life to become a masala Bollywood movie. Until of course we find ourselves at the receiving end of such justice."