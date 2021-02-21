Maritime capabilities: India, Maldives sign $50 million defence credit line agreement

Male

India on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to the Maldives’ security and signed a $50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the strategically vital Indian Ocean island nation to boost its maritime capabilities, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held in-depth talks with leaders to further cement bilateral ties.

The signing of the agreement took place after Jaishankar held talks with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi, Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail and Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam. The $50 million credit line agreement for defence projects was sig­n­ed between the Finance Ministry of Maldives and the Export Import Bank of India.

Jaishankar in Mauritius

Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius on Sunday on the last leg of his 2-nation tour during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region. Jaishankar, who will be in the country for two days, will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and PM Pravind Jugnauth.

“Namaste-Bonsoir Mauritius. Thank FM Alan Ganoo for his warm welcome. Look forward to a fruitful visit,” Jaishankar tweeted.