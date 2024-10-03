 Marathi Gets Status Of Classical Language Along With Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMarathi Gets Status Of Classical Language Along With Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali; Watch Video

Marathi Gets Status Of Classical Language Along With Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali; Watch Video

The long-standing demand for conferring the classical language status to Marathi was finally fulfilled and the announcement was made by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Marathi gets classical language status | File Image

The Union on Thursday (October 3) approved conferring status of Classical Language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The long-standing demand for conferring the classical language status to Marathi was finally fulfilled and the announcement was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Following is the criteria for "Classical language"

- High antiquity of its early texts/recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: Relatives Arrested For Robbing Businessman Of ₹10 Lakh Using Toy Gun In Janta Nagar; Cash Recovered
Mira Bhayandar: Relatives Arrested For Robbing Businessman Of ₹10 Lakh Using Toy Gun In Janta Nagar; Cash Recovered
Mumbai: Jewish Community Usher In New Year With Prayers For Peace Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
Mumbai: Jewish Community Usher In New Year With Prayers For Peace Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray To Respond To Ruling Party At Dussehra Rally; Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases 'Gondhal Geet' Theme Song
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray To Respond To Ruling Party At Dussehra Rally; Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases 'Gondhal Geet' Theme Song
VIDEO: 1 Student Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede After Electric Wire Falls On Devotees During Navratri At Kalkaji Temple In Delhi
VIDEO: 1 Student Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede After Electric Wire Falls On Devotees During Navratri At Kalkaji Temple In Delhi

- A body of ancient literature/texts, which is considered a heritage by generations of speakers.

- Knowledge texts, especially prose texts in addition to poetry, epigraphical and Inscriptional evidence.

- The classical languages and literature could be distinct from its current form or could be discontinuous with its later forms of its offshoots.

PM Modi Congratulates All

PM Modi posted about the announcement and shared on X, "Our Government cherishes and celebrates India's rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages."

"I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit will be conferred the status of Classical Languages! Each of them are beautiful languages, highlighting our vibrant diversity. Congratulations to everyone," posted PM Modi.

"Marathi is India’s pride. Congratulations on this phenomenal language being accorded the status of a Classical Language. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage. I am sure with the status of a Classical Language, many more people will be motivated to learn it," PM Modi said in another post specifically mentioning Marathi language.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 1 Student Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede After Electric Wire Falls On Devotees During Navratri...

VIDEO: 1 Student Dead, 8 Injured In Stampede After Electric Wire Falls On Devotees During Navratri...

UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife & 2 Minor Daughters Brutally Shot Dead Inside Their House In Amethi;...

UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife & 2 Minor Daughters Brutally Shot Dead Inside Their House In Amethi;...

Chhattisgarh: Police Arrest Six Suspects In Robbery Case

Chhattisgarh: Police Arrest Six Suspects In Robbery Case

VIDEO: Agra Teacher Dies Due To Heart Attack Following 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Gets Fake Call...

VIDEO: Agra Teacher Dies Due To Heart Attack Following 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Gets Fake Call...

Marathi Gets Status Of Classical Language Along With Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali; Watch Video

Marathi Gets Status Of Classical Language Along With Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali; Watch Video