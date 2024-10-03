Marathi Gets Status Of Classical Language Along With Pali, Prakrit, Assamese & Bengali; Watch Video

Marathi gets classical language status | File Image

The Union on Thursday (October 3) approved conferring status of Classical Language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The long-standing demand for conferring the classical language status to Marathi was finally fulfilled and the announcement was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Following is the criteria for "Classical language"

- High antiquity of its early texts/recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years.

- A body of ancient literature/texts, which is considered a heritage by generations of speakers.

- Knowledge texts, especially prose texts in addition to poetry, epigraphical and Inscriptional evidence.

- The classical languages and literature could be distinct from its current form or could be discontinuous with its later forms of its offshoots.

PM Modi Congratulates All

PM Modi posted about the announcement and shared on X, "Our Government cherishes and celebrates India's rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages."

"I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit will be conferred the status of Classical Languages! Each of them are beautiful languages, highlighting our vibrant diversity. Congratulations to everyone," posted PM Modi.

"Marathi is India’s pride. Congratulations on this phenomenal language being accorded the status of a Classical Language. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage. I am sure with the status of a Classical Language, many more people will be motivated to learn it," PM Modi said in another post specifically mentioning Marathi language.