Many people feared trapped after major landslide in Himachal Pradesh; ITBP teams launch rescue operations

A major landslide is believed to have trapped many in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. One truck and one HRTC bus reportedly came under the rubble and it remains unclear as to whether there are any casualties.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams have been rushed to undertake rescue operations and the NDRF has also been put on alert. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he had also directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations.

"We have received information that one bus and a car could be have been hit...awaiting detailed information," Thakur added.

"We have information on a landslide under Bhaba Nagar police station on NH. We are rushing to the spot. ITBP, Police, Home Guards and Rescue team have been deployed. We'll give more details after reaching the spot," added Kinnaur SP, Saju Ram Rana.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 02:26 PM IST