Manoj Tiwari's cricket show leaves saffron party red-faced; Twitter asks 'how many times will he embarrass BJP'

On Monday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was seen flouting the lockdown norms which are laid down to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tiwari was seen playing cricket in an academy in Haryana.
According to Times Now, Tiwari reached Sonipat in Haryana from Delhi and played a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district.
The MP even tweeted a video and wrote, "May God keep everyone filled with sporting spirit .. may everyone be healthy .. may everyone's immunity be strong .."
Watch Video:
After facing backlash for flouting the lockdown norms, Tiwari said that he has followed social distancing. He told ANI, "I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms. MHA permitted opening of stadiums without spectators. Based on that, I went there and played. All norms were followed."
Meanwhile, Twitter users brutally trolled the BJP MP. "Right, I must be an idiot to play hanging ball cricket at home everyday than play with friends in stadium/grounds without spectators," a Twitter user said. "And this guy wanted to become CM of Delhi over @ArvindKejriwal," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
With 635 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 14,053 on Monday.
According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, a total of 231 patients have been discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours which took the total number of the discharged patients to 6,771 in the city.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)