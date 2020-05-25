Manoj Tiwari's cricket show leaves saffron party red-faced; Twitter asks 'how many times will he embarrass BJP'

On Monday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was seen flouting the lockdown norms which are laid down to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tiwari was seen playing cricket in an academy in Haryana.

According to Times Now, Tiwari reached Sonipat in Haryana from Delhi and played a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district.

The MP even tweeted a video and wrote, "May God keep everyone filled with sporting spirit .. may everyone be healthy .. may everyone's immunity be strong .."

Watch Video: