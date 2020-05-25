Karnataka BJP's Sadananda Gowda skips quarantine after his return from Delhi, says 'there are exemptions for those who hold responsible posts'

After facing flak from the opposition for skipping quarantine rules to contain COVID-19 spread, Gowda on Monday said there are certain exemption clauses for those who hold certain responsible posts, adding that he cannot go under quarantine as he has to ensure medical supply in every part of the country.

"Guidelines are applicable to all citizens, but there are certain exemption clauses, for those who hold certain responsible posts," Gowda told ANI on being asked about allegations by opposition parties that he did not go to required institutional quarantine after domestic air travel from Delhi to Bengaluru.

"I am a Minister and I am heading Pharmaceutical Ministry. If the supply of medicines and other things is not proper then what doctors can do for patients, is it not a failure of government? It' is my responsibility to ensure the supply of medicines to each corner of the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP MP, who arrived at Bengaluru airport from Delhi and straight away got into his car and drove to his residence. He skipped the institutional quarantine measures as set by the Central government.

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood said: "Incoming domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7-day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine."

Similarly, amid the lockdown when the government has been repeatedly urging people to not venture out of their houses and issuing several guidelines for the same, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari managed to escape the lockdown rules. He was seen playing cricket.

Tiwari flouted all the norms and guidelines issued by the government and reached Sonipat in Haryana from Delhi. He played a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district.

From the visuals one can interpret that Tiwari did not even wear a mask