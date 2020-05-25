What lockdown? BJP's Manoj Tiwari flouts lockdown norms to play cricket; Watch video

Earlier, Hardeep Singh Dang, who has recently joined the BJP, led a procession in Mandsaur violating all directions of social distancing advocated by PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Dang moved in Mandsaur along with his supporters contacting BJP workers at times when there are restrictions on gatherings in view of coronavirus scare.

With 635 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 14,053 on Monday.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, a total of 231 patients have been discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours which took the total number of the discharged patients to 6,771 in the city.