What lockdown? BJP's Manoj Tiwari flouts lockdown norms to play cricket; Watch video

Amid the lockdown when the government has been repeatedly urging people to not venture out of their houses and issuing several guidelines for the same, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari managed to escape the lockdown rules. He was seen playing cricket.
A video by Times Now shows that Tiwari flouted all the norms and guidelines issued by the government and reached Sonipat in Haryana from Delhi. He played a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district.
From the visuals one can interpret that Tiwari did not even wear a mask. And social distancing? Well, that too is clearly missing!
Apparently, he even entertained people who had gathered there by singing a song.
Earlier, the 'Rinkiya ke papa' singer even tweeted a video where he can be seen playing cricket.
Earlier, Hardeep Singh Dang, who has recently joined the BJP, led a procession in Mandsaur violating all directions of social distancing advocated by PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Dang moved in Mandsaur along with his supporters contacting BJP workers at times when there are restrictions on gatherings in view of coronavirus scare.
With 635 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 14,053 on Monday.
According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, a total of 231 patients have been discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours which took the total number of the discharged patients to 6,771 in the city.
