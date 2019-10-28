Manohar Lal Khattar, Dushyant Chautala takes oath, rest wait

Chandigarh: An RSS man with a clean image, Manohar Lal Khattar, who believes in the principles of 'Ram Rajya' to run state affairs, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, for the second consecutive term.

The BJP has formed the government in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party led by Dushyant Chautala (31), who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Barring Khattar and Dushyant, no other Cabinet member took oath in the ceremony in Raj Bhawan that lasted less than 10 minutes. It is understood that the full Cabinet will take oath after Diwali.

After taking oath, the Chief Minister and his deputy paid obeisance at the popular Hindu shrine Mansa Devi on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

A low-profile organisational man with an active RSS background, Khattar was chosen by the newly elected BJP legislators as their leader at a meeting here on Saturday.

"My government will be transparent," Khattar told the media ahead of taking the oath. Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, who attended the ceremony, described the BJP-JJP alliance as opportunist, unholy and against the mandate.