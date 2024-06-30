Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Appeals People To Plant Trees To Honour Motherhood Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day, appealing to the citizens and people worldwide to join the tree plantation initiative with their mother to celebrate both motherhood and the environment.

While addressing the nation in his 111th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday PM Modi said that with the thought of doing something for our Mother, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched across the country on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 which is progressing rapidly.

"If I ask you which is the most precious relationship in the world, you will definitely say - 'Mother'. In all our lives, the status of 'mother' is the highest. A mother nurtures her child despite facing every pain. Every mother shows affection for her child. This love of the mother who gave birth to us is like a debt on all of us which no one can repay. We cannot give anything to Mother, but can we do anything else? With this thought in mind, a special campaign has been started on World Environment Day this year, the name of this campaign is - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. I have also planted a tree in the name of my mother," he said.

"I have appealed to all my countrymen, people of all the countries of the world to plant a tree along with their mother or in her name. I am very happy to see that the campaign of planting trees in the memory or honour of Mother is progressing rapidly," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi On Karthumbhi Umbrella

PM Modi further mentioned a special kind of umbrella in his radio programme which is made in Kerela. These are called 'Karthumbhi Umbrella' which are prepared by the tribal women of the state.

"Today in 'Mann Ki Baat' I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala. Although umbrellas have a special significance in Kerala culture. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is 'Karthumbhi Umbrella' and these are made in Attappady, Kerala," he said.

"These colourful umbrellas are prepared by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today the demand for these umbrellas is increasing across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of 'Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society'. This society is led by our Nari Shakti," he added.

PM Modi said that the aim of these women is not only to sell their umbrellas but also to introduce their traditions and culture to the world.

"Led by women, the tribal community of Attappadi has set up a wonderful example of entrepreneurship. This group has also established a bamboo handicraft unit. Now they are preparing to open a retail outlet and a traditional cafe. Their aim is not only to sell their umbrellas and other products but they are also to introduce the world to their tradition and culture," he said.

"Today, 'Karthumbhi Umbrella' is completing the journey from a small village in Kerala to multinational companies. What can be a better example of being 'vocal for local'?" PM Modi added.

PM Modi On Celebration of International Yoga Day

He also discussed the celebration of International Yoga Day, Indian films excelling on the global stage, and achievements in afforestation among other topics.

"This month the whole world celebrated the 10th Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. I too participated in the yoga program organized in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir, along with the youth, sisters and daughters also participated enthusiastically in Yoga Day. As the Yoga Day celebrations are progressing, new records are being made.