Manmohan Singh's condition stable, best possible care being provided to him: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday followed up on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi and said that his condition is stable.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.