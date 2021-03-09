Manish Sisodia presents 'Deshbhakti Budget' of Rs 69,000 crore in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented a Rs 69,000-crore Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly on Tuesday. The budget was presented in a paperless manner as Sisodia carried an electronic device to read out his speech.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has named this year's budget as 'Deshbhakti Budget', focusing on various schemes to instill patriotism in students and celebrate 75 years of independence.

"Today I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' starting on March 12. This Budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence," Sisodia said.

"Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces preparatory academy where besides regular studies, students will be acquainted with NDA coaching," he announced.

Here are the key highlights of Sisodia's Budget speech