Manipur Violence: Will return awards, medals if 'peace and normalcy' not restored soon, say top athletes in letter to Amit Shah

A group of eleven sports figures from Manipur, comprising Olympians, have sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting his intervention in resolving the current crisis in the state. Among the signatories is Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, who have cautioned that if the situation doesn't improve promptly and "peace and normalcy" is not restored, they will return their awards and medals, NDTV reported.

The letter's endorsers, which include acclaimed weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former captain of the Indian women's football team Bem Bem Devi, and boxer L Sarita Devi, along with others, have additionally called for the National Highway-2 to be reopened.

Athletes request to unblock NH-2

"The National Highway-2 has been blocked for weeks at several locations resulting in price rise of essential commodities... So, kindly unblock the highway at the earliest," reads one of the demands mentioned in the letter.

During his four-day visit to Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in discussions with multiple stakeholders, including cabinet ministers and civil society organizations, as part of his endeavors to establish enduring peace in the state that has been ravaged by violence. This marks his initial visit to the northeastern state since the onset of ethnic conflicts earlier this month.

Amit Shah on 4-day visit to violence-hit Manipur

Shah arrived in Imphal yesterday evening and held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, several cabinet ministers, officials, and a select few political leaders. Today, he commenced the day with a breakfast meeting alongside a group of influential women leaders, followed by a separate meeting with notable personalities.

Shah interacts with members of civil society

As part of his outreach efforts, he additionally conducted a meeting with a delegation of civil society organisations, who conveyed their dedication to peace and affirmed their resolve to collaborate towards reinstating normalcy in Manipur.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organisations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur," Shah wrote in a tweet.

Since the outbreak of clashes on May 3rd, the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis, residing in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, settled in the hills, has resulted in the loss of more than 80 lives. These conflicts have arisen due to the Meiteis' plea to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

