Manipur: Indian Army Appeals For Support As Women Activists Obstruct Security Force Operations, Releases Video (Watch)

Women activists in Manipur have been accused of deliberately obstructing routes and interfering in security force operations, posing a significant challenge to the timely response required during critical situations to safeguard lives and property.

The Indian Army has made an appeal for support under the slogan "Help us to Help Manipur," it is hoped that this call resonates with the population.

In a Twitter post on Monday the Spear Corps, Indian Army said, "Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to all sections of population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. Help us to Help Manipur"

It also posted a video showing many instances in which women tried to hinder Indian Army's operations to restore peace in the region.

By blocking routes and obstructing operations, these actions hinder the prompt response needed to address volatile situations and ensure the safety of the people.

Indian army seeks support and cooperation

In response to the ongoing tensions in the region, the Indian Army has called upon the entire population to lend their support and cooperation in their endeavours to restore peace in Manipur.

The prevailing situation in Manipur underscores the significance of collaborative efforts between the security forces and the public to achieve lasting peace.