 Manipur: Govt Order Says Internet Services Suspended Only In 5 Valley Districts; Colleges To Remain Closed On Sept 11-12
Manipur: Govt Order Says Internet Services Suspended Only In 5 Valley Districts; Colleges To Remain Closed On Sept 11-12

Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the state government, police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Manipur Violence: Clash erupts between students of Manipur University and security forces. Visuals from Kakwa, Imphal | X | PTI

Imphal, September 10: The Manipur government on Tuesday evening issued an amended order, stating that the suspension of internet services in the wake of intensified agitation by students applies only to the state's five valley districts.

Earlier, the state government had issued a notification for suspension of internet services in the entire state for five days.

The hill districts do not come under the purview of the order, officials said.

"... Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching Districts of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 3:00 P.M. of 10-09-2024," the latest Home Department order said.

"... There is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services," it said.

Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road here, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said.

