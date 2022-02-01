Manipur Election 2022: Here's a list of campaign songs from BJP, Congress and regional parties

Manipur is one of the five states upcoming with assembly elections, along Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Manipur assembly polls 2022 are to be held in two phases - voting on February 27 and March 3, while the results get declared on March 10.

Ahead of the polls, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party set to doing their best on the virtual medium to reach voters. Several pre-recorded messages, memes, videos, parodies and cartoons have made to social media, inorder to communicate and convince potential voters. Also, the parties have hit the chord with the local touch by keeping their election campaign songs in the regional language.

Watch and tune in to the campaign songs from BJP, Congress and regional parties, right here:

Bharatiya Janata Party

Congress

However, the regional contestants in the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls - the National People's Party and the Naga People's Front - haven't made a striking remark on the internet to release their election hymns for campaigning.

