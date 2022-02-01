e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Manipur Election 2022: Here's a list of campaign songs from BJP, Congress and regional parties

FPJ Web Desk
Manipur Election 2022 |

Manipur Election 2022 |

Advertisement

Manipur is one of the five states upcoming with assembly elections, along Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Manipur assembly polls 2022 are to be held in two phases - voting on February 27 and March 3, while the results get declared on March 10.

Ahead of the polls, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party set to doing their best on the virtual medium to reach voters. Several pre-recorded messages, memes, videos, parodies and cartoons have made to social media, inorder to communicate and convince potential voters. Also, the parties have hit the chord with the local touch by keeping their election campaign songs in the regional language.

Watch and tune in to the campaign songs from BJP, Congress and regional parties, right here:

Bharatiya Janata Party

Congress

Advertisement

However, the regional contestants in the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls - the National People's Party and the Naga People's Front - haven't made a striking remark on the internet to release their election hymns for campaigning.

ALSO READ

Manipur Election 2022: Here's full list of candidates from BJP, Congress, NPP and NPF Manipur Election 2022: Here's full list of candidates from BJP, Congress, NPP and NPF
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Uttar Pradesh polls: From 'UP mein sab ba' to 'Ladki hun lad sakti hun' - Watch catchy campaign... Uttar Pradesh polls: From 'UP mein sab ba' to 'Ladki hun lad sakti hun' - Watch catchy campaign...
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Advertisement