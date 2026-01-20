VIDEO: Youth Consumes Poison During Social Media Live, Alleges Police Harassment In UP’s Baghpat; Police Reject Claims

A youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance while livestreaming on social media, claiming harassment and corruption by police officials. The incident has triggered outrage, though police have rejected the allegations.

The incident involves Firoz, a resident of Mughalpura locality in Baghpat. A case had earlier been registered against him and others on October 31 following a complaint by a woman named Seema, who accused them of assault and stone-pelting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Monday night, Firoz went live on social media and consumed a poisonous substance, alleging that a sub-inspector had taken money in exchange for a promise of giving him relief in the case but failed to provide any help. He further claimed that after the officer was sent to police lines, another woman sub-inspector also demanded money. Firoz said he had complained to the Superintendent of Police about being beaten by police around 20 days ago, but no action was taken.

He alleged that he was assaulted again when he visited the police station on Saturday to sign documents, stating that despite paying money, he was still being forced to run from pillar to post. In the video, he said the police administration would be responsible for his death.

Soon after the incident, family members rushed him to the district hospital, from where doctors referred him to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

However, Kotwali in-charge Brijesh Kumar dismissed the allegations, stating that around 10 criminal cases are registered against the युवक. He claimed the act was an attempt to pressure the police and said the youth’s condition is stable.