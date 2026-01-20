 VIDEO: Youth Consumes Poison During Social Media Live, Alleges Police Harassment In UP’s Baghpat; Police Reject Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Youth Consumes Poison During Social Media Live, Alleges Police Harassment In UP’s Baghpat; Police Reject Claims

VIDEO: Youth Consumes Poison During Social Media Live, Alleges Police Harassment In UP’s Baghpat; Police Reject Claims

A youth in UP’s Baghpat consumed poison while livestreaming, alleging police harassment, bribery, and assault in connection with a case registered against him. He was referred to a higher medical centre. Police denied the allegations, claiming multiple cases are pending against him and said the act was intended to pressure authorities.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

A youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance while livestreaming on social media, claiming harassment and corruption by police officials. The incident has triggered outrage, though police have rejected the allegations.

The incident involves Firoz, a resident of Mughalpura locality in Baghpat. A case had earlier been registered against him and others on October 31 following a complaint by a woman named Seema, who accused them of assault and stone-pelting.

On Monday night, Firoz went live on social media and consumed a poisonous substance, alleging that a sub-inspector had taken money in exchange for a promise of giving him relief in the case but failed to provide any help. He further claimed that after the officer was sent to police lines, another woman sub-inspector also demanded money. Firoz said he had complained to the Superintendent of Police about being beaten by police around 20 days ago, but no action was taken.

He alleged that he was assaulted again when he visited the police station on Saturday to sign documents, stating that despite paying money, he was still being forced to run from pillar to post. In the video, he said the police administration would be responsible for his death.

FPJ Shorts
Japanese Travel Vlogger Draws Flak Over Air India Caption: Says, 'Plane Packed With Indians' - Sparks Online Debate
Japanese Travel Vlogger Draws Flak Over Air India Caption: Says, 'Plane Packed With Indians' - Sparks Online Debate
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Secures USD 96 Billion Investment Commitments Through 10 MoUs On Day 1
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Secures USD 96 Billion Investment Commitments Through 10 MoUs On Day 1
'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected', Reveals Sixers Captain
'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected', Reveals Sixers Captain
LTIMindtree To Start Wage Hikes In Q4 FY26, 50% Staff Covered In First Phase
LTIMindtree To Start Wage Hikes In Q4 FY26, 50% Staff Covered In First Phase
Read Also
UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...
article-image

Soon after the incident, family members rushed him to the district hospital, from where doctors referred him to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

However, Kotwali in-charge Brijesh Kumar dismissed the allegations, stating that around 10 criminal cases are registered against the युवक. He claimed the act was an attempt to pressure the police and said the youth’s condition is stable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Youth Consumes Poison During Social Media Live, Alleges Police Harassment In UP’s Baghpat;...
VIDEO: Youth Consumes Poison During Social Media Live, Alleges Police Harassment In UP’s Baghpat;...
Japanese Travel Vlogger Draws Flak Over Air India Caption: Says, 'Plane Packed With Indians' -...
Japanese Travel Vlogger Draws Flak Over Air India Caption: Says, 'Plane Packed With Indians' -...
SC Slams Maneka Gandhi For Remarks On Stray Dog Orders, Says Contempt Made But Spares Action
SC Slams Maneka Gandhi For Remarks On Stray Dog Orders, Says Contempt Made But Spares Action
Biker Performs Deadly Stunt Inches From Speeding Truck’s Tyres To Make Reels; Netizens Call It...
Biker Performs Deadly Stunt Inches From Speeding Truck’s Tyres To Make Reels; Netizens Call It...
'State Can Deny Aid But Can’t Shut Madrasa,' Says Allahabad HC While Ordering De-sealing Of...
'State Can Deny Aid But Can’t Shut Madrasa,' Says Allahabad HC While Ordering De-sealing Of...