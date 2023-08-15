Manipur CM Makes Appeal For Peace On Independence Day, Says 'Lets Live Together In Peace Like Before' (WATCH)

Manipur CM N Biren Singh |

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an appeal to the warring groups in the state to shun violence and live together in peace like before. "On this occasion, I convey my message to all the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy, and that everyone shuns violence. Lets live together in peace like before," says Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Independence Day. The state has been marred by violence and strife since May 3, after clashes between Meitei and Kuki group members broke out.

PM Narendra Modi started I-Day Speech mentioning Manipur violence

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) started his Independence Day speech by mentioning Manipur. "In the Northeast, especially in Manipur, a period of violence ensued, many people lost their lives, the honor of mothers and daughters was played with. But for a few days, news of peace is coming continuously. The central and state governments are working together to solve the problems and will continue to do so. The country stands with the people of Manipur. Resolution can be found through peace only," said PM Modi.

Violence in Manipur

The state of Manipur has been witness to violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson was reported in the state. However, the May 4 video of Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi and molested by a mob sent shockwaves across the country, with the Opposition demanding that PM speak on the issue inside the Parliament and address the House.

The opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Parliament, demanding a statement from PM Modi on Manipur. PM Modi spoke on the no-confidence motion in the house on August 10 and said that the Central government was taking steps to bring peace in Manipur and that the effects would soon be seen.

