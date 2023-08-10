'Entire Country Supports You...There Will Be Peace Soon': PM Modi Assures Manipur Violence Victims (WATCH)

Photo courtesy: SansadTV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the non-confidence motion brought by the Congress-led Oppositon parties on Thursday provided reassurance to the people of Manipur, a state grappling with ethnic violence. He conveyed that the entire nation stands with them and collective efforts will restore peace. PM Modi criticised past Congress-led governments in Manipur and the northeast, holding them responsible for the ongoing instability.

Addressing the opposition's behavior, PM Modi criticised them for engaging in political games regarding the Manipur crisis. This occurred as opposition MPs left the session just as he started discussing the state, where clashes between the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups have caused over 180 deaths since May 3.

"The government is committed to ensuring strict punishment for those involved in the Manipur violence. To the people of Manipur – mothers, sisters, daughters – know that the entire country supports you. We will face this challenge together and restore peace. I promise Manipur that its journey towards development will continue," said PM Modi.

PM Modi slams Congress rule

He highlighted the northeastern region's historical neglect under prolonged Congress rule. Manipur, despite its significant contributions, was overlooked. PM Modi pointed out that the insurgency held influence in Manipur at a certain point, and he questioned whose government was in power then, receiving a unanimous response from the NDA MPs: "Congress, Congress."

PM Modi referenced historical incidents, such as the air force bombing of citizens in Mizoram in 1966 and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s statement during the 1962 war, which appeared to compromise Assam to advancing Chinese forces, in his critique of the Congress.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Manipur’s recent advancements in infrastructure and business development, urging that focusing on politics would hinder the return of peace. After leaving the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the no-confidence motion, stated that PM Modi avoided three crucial questions posed by the newly formed opposition bloc, INDIA.

"Finally, after numerous struggles and challenges, PM Modi addressed the parliament today. However, he evaded his responsibilities. Three direct questions were posed to him – why does he refuse to visit Manipur? Why hasn’t the Chief Minister of Manipur been removed? Why was Manipur's situation ignored for so long? Even after two hours of discussion, justice for Manipur was not evident," Gogoi remarked.

PM Modi referred to Home Minister Amit Shah’s comprehensive speech in the Lok Sabha the previous day, which detailed the Manipur crisis and the government’s efforts to restore order.Shah had been instrumental in managing the situation since the violence broke out in May. He opposed the opposition’s suggestion of imposing President’s rule in BJP-governed Manipur under Article 356 of the Constitution, labeling it as politically motivated.

Manipur’s Kuki groups have been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The proposed peace talks with various communities in Manipur failed in June due to Singh’s participation. The Kuki community and the umbrella civil society group COCOMI declined to engage in talks when Singh was present.Over 170 individuals have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced due to the ongoing turmoil in the state.

