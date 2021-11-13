Manipur CM condemns terrorists attack on military convoy; assures of bringing perpetrators to justice

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the terrorist attack on convoy of Assam Rifles in the Churachandpur district on Saturday and assured of bringing perpetrators to justice.

Expressing his anguish on Twitter, he also said that the state forces and Para military are tracking down the militants.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Singh tweeted.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

Colonel Viplav Tripati, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush in Manipur on Saturday morning, in fresh eruption of militant violence in the border state, officials said.

Tripathi's convoy was targeted at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) burst, shattering tenuous peace in Manipur hills, before the Assam Rifles personnel engaged the militants in a firefight.

"In the firefight which followed with the Militants (Suspected PREPAK/ PLA cadres) the Commanding officer and three QRT (quick response team) personnel lost their lives on the spot. The family of the Commanding officer (wife and 6 yr old son) also lost their lives. The other injured personnel were admitted at Behianga health care center," Assam Rifles said in a press statement.

However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who promised "justice" to the affected families, indicated one more personnel of the force had died.

"The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," he tweeted.

Though the defence minister's tweet indicated one more personnel was killed, there was no immediate confirmation from Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country raised in 1835 under the British rule.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.



My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for the incident and said that the attacks yet again prove that the Modi government is incapable of protecting the country. He then poured tributes to the martyred Jawans and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

मणिपुर में सेना के क़ाफ़िले पर हुए आतंकी हमले से एक बार फिर साबित होता है कि मोदी सरकार राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा करने में असमर्थ है।



शहीदों को मेरी श्रद्धांजलि व उनके परिवारजनों को शोक संवेदनाएँ। देश आपके बलिदान को याद रखेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 13, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee too condemned the attacks and extended condolences to bereaved families.

I strongly condemn the dastardly attack by militants on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in Manipur. It pains me to learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO & his family members.



Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation awaits justice! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 13, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 03:37 PM IST