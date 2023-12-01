 Manipur Bank Heist: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹18 Cr From Punjab National Bank Branch In Ukhrul; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur Bank Heist: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹18 Cr From Punjab National Bank Branch In Ukhrul; Visuals Surface

Manipur Bank Heist: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹18 Cr From Punjab National Bank Branch In Ukhrul; Visuals Surface

The miscreants, some of whom were in camouflage uniform, locked up the employees and the security personnel inside the washroom of the bank, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
PNB branch looted in Manipur's Ukhrul district | X

Imphal: Armed dacoits with faces covered by masks looted Rs 18.80 crore in cash from a branch of a public sector bank in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials said on Friday. This Punjab National Bank branch is the currency chest - a place where the Reserve Bank of India stocks cash meant for banks and ATMs - for Ukhrul district.

Robbers carrying sophisticated weapons

The robbers carrying sophisticated weapons reached the bank in Ukhrul town, around 80 km from the state capital Imphal, overpowered the security personnel and looted the amount from the vault after threatening the staff on Thursday evening.

Miscreants in camouflage uniform

The miscreants, some of whom were in camouflage uniform, locked up the employees and the security personnel inside the washroom of the bank, officials said.

Vault opened at gunpoint

One of the senior staff was made to open the vault at gunpoint, following which the robbers looted the money.

A complaint has been lodged at Ukhrul police station. The police started examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Read Also
Delhi: Thieves Steal Ornaments Worth Massive ₹25 Cr From Bhogal Jewellery Store, Drilled Hole In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Bank Heist: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹18 Cr From Punjab National Bank Branch In Ukhrul;...

Manipur Bank Heist: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹18 Cr From Punjab National Bank Branch In Ukhrul;...

Mizoram Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023: Bad News For CM Zoramthanga As Polls Suggest Hung...

Mizoram Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023: Bad News For CM Zoramthanga As Polls Suggest Hung...

'Modi, Modi!': Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In UAE With Cheers, Slogans & Cultural Dance...

'Modi, Modi!': Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In UAE With Cheers, Slogans & Cultural Dance...

'Nijjar Was Target Number 4': Intercepts Tell Sordid Story Of Plot To Kill Khalistani Terrorist...

'Nijjar Was Target Number 4': Intercepts Tell Sordid Story Of Plot To Kill Khalistani Terrorist...

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Execution Plot: Indian Intelligence Accuses Biden Administration Of 'Utter...

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Execution Plot: Indian Intelligence Accuses Biden Administration Of 'Utter...