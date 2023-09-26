Delhi: Thieves Steal Ornaments Worth Massive ₹25 Cr From Bhogal Jewellery Store, Drilled Hole In Wall To Execute Heist; Visuals Surface

Screengrab of the video showing the hole drilled to reach the showroom |

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that took place in the national capital, ornaments worth whopping Rs 20-25 crores was stolen from Umrao Singh Jewellery shop in Jangpura's Bhogal locality. The incident took place in post-midnight on Monday (Sept 25). The thieves reached the locker room in the jewellery shop by digging a hole into the walls, according to initial reports and videos making rounds on social media. The thieves decamped with all the gold and diamond ornaments leaving behind just the silver ones.

A case has been filed in the matter and the Nizamuddin police reached the spot in the morning on Tuesday (September 26) after the theft came to light. Police is scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom.

दिल्ली के भोगल में एक ज्वैलर के शोरुम से 20 से 25 करोड़ के जेवरात चोरी, शोरुम में सेंध लगाकर चोरी को दिया गया अंजाम.



बीती रात चोर इस शोरूम की दीवार में सेंध लगाकर स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंचने में कामयाब रहे,

पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले हैं और सुरागों पर काम कर रही है.#Delhi pic.twitter.com/PK90jOocS4 — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) September 26, 2023

Panel broken by burglars to execute heist

According to details, the show-owner developed a suspicion after he saw the panel of the shop broken. When he opened the shop's shutter, he was shocked to see that all the diamond and gold jewellery from the shop was looted.

DCP South East visits crime spot for investigation

DCP South East District also reached the shop along with the police team. He left after surveying the area. However, he didn't speak to the media after coming out of the shop. The cops are trying to connect the dots. Forensic team is also present at the spot.

Jewellery shop's security system in question

According to the information available, police is also trying to ascertain why the security systems in the shop did not work or raise an alarm at the time of theft. Also, the majority of the ornaments were looted from the strong room of the shop.

