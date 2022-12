Manipur: Atleast seven students killed as bus meets fatal accident in Noney district, many seriously injured | Twitter

At least seven students have died after a bus carrying schoolgirls met an accident in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday.

Thambalnu Higher Secondary School of Yairipok was reportedly taking the students on an annual study tour when it met the unfortunate accident near Leimatak bridge in Tubung.

More details awaited.