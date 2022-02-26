Manipur 2022 Polls: Amid criticism, CM Biren Singh clarifies BJP's stand on repeal of AFSPA from state

Ahead of the first phase of assembly polls in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that five years of his government in the state has ensured peace which has laid the foundation for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the future.

The CM's statement comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party has been criticised for its silence over AFSPA in its campaign and manifesto.

According to NDTV, on the last day of the poll campaign on Saturday, CM Biren Singh, "We have a sensitive border with Myanmar. So, the Centre has to be convinced before lifting AFSPA. The peace talks process with rebel groups will pave the way for this. The state government will have to create the ground situation, and for the last five years, we have been working towards it. The last five years of the BJP led government has laid the foundation for the repeal of AFSPA in the future."

The first phase of the polls in Manipur shall be held on February 28.

The CM said that the BJP has an edge and predicted at least 40 seats out of a total of 60 for his party. "Manipur me koi khela nahi hoga. BJP ka khela hobe," he said, quoting the popular Trinamool Congress election punchline in West Bengal.

Biren Singh has campaigned across the state holding his trademark small meetings where he interacts with voters on poll agendas.

"Manipur is not Assam you see...but it is the tradition in BJP to not name the CM face before polling where we are in power. So, it's for the high command to decide and I am ready for the decision," Mr Singh said when asked if like in Assam, the BJP can bring in a new Chief Minister.

"Only one goal is enough to win this political match," said the Chief Minister who was once a footballer with the BSF and later became a journalist and editor of a Manipuri vernacular before joining politics.

"BJP will get at least 40 seats out of 60, this is absolutely sure. There will not be any hung assembly and the opposition put together can at best get 20 seats," Mr Singh added.

