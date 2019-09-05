Man, who attempted self immolation near Haryana CM yatra, dies

Chandigarh: A man, who set himself afire in Rathdhana village of Sonipat district last month when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was passing through the area, died in a Rohtak hospital on Thursday, said officials.

Rajesh succumbed to his injuries in the PGIMER Rohtak, they said. After setting himself aflame on August 26, Rajesh had told reporters he took the extreme step because his son was jobless despite having been "assured" of his employment when he had met the chief minister earlier.

The Yatra was nearing a halt in Sonipat district when the man doused himself with some inflammable material nearby and set himself on fire, police had said.

Haryana Minister and BJP MLA from Sonipat, Kavita Jain had said when the yatra reached the village, they saw a man engulfed in flames after which security officials were asked to rush to his help.

The seriously injured person was referred to PGIMS hospital at Rohtak, police said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra for the October assembly polls in Haryana, from Kalka on August 18. After cris-crossing the state, the Yatra will culminate in Rohtak on September 8.