 Man Stranded On Platform After Getting Down From Vande Bharat For Tea; Netizens Say 'Learn The Lesson'| VIDEO
The clip, shared on X by the handle @gharkalesh, shows the man casually standing on a platform with a cup of tea in hand when the train’s automated doors close right in front of him. The moment catches him off guard.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
The man seen helpess after the automated door lock itself | X/@gharkekalesh

A video of a passenger being left behind on a railway platform after stepping out of a Vande Bharat Express train to buy tea has gone viral on social media, with a wave of reactions from netizens and safety reminders for travellers.

Viral Video Captures the Mishap

The clip, shared on X by the handle @gharkekalesh, shows the man casually standing on a platform with a cup of tea in hand when the train’s automated doors close right in front of him. The moment catches him off guard.

In the vide , the man drops his cup on the ground and sprints towards the motorman’s cabin, seemingly hoping the door might still be open or that the train operator would notice him. But within seconds, the Vande Bharat begins to move, leaving him stranded and helplessly watching it roll away.

Though the video has been widely circulated, the location and time of the incident remain unclear.

Netizens React with Humour and Advice

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users chimed in with a mix of humour, criticism, and cautionary advice.

One user wrote, “Still adjusting to Vande Bharat culture… we love to loiter on enroute platforms.”

Another asked pointedly, “Bro, tea will be given inside, right?”

A third reacted more sternly: “Vande Bharat won’t wait. Learn the lesson.”

The responses showed a common behavioural shift that high-speed trains like the Vande Bharat demand punctuality and discipline similar to metro norms.

A Reminder of Do’s and Don’ts

Railway officials and frequent travellers say the clip serves as a reminder about essential safety protocols on premium trains:

Do not step off the train except at your designated destination.

Vande Bharat’s doors are fully automated and cannot be opened manually.

Treat it like a metro or high-speed service not a jump-on, jump-off local train.

Onboard staff can provide tea and refreshments, eliminating the need to get down mid-journey.

The incident may have ended without injury, but the message it carries is unmistakable even a brief moment of casualness at a station can leave you watching your train disappear in seconds, especially with trains like Vande Bharat.

