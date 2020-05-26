Man, son brutally killed in Akola; three held

A 58-year-old man and his son were allegedly killed by some persons over an old dispute in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Tuesday.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The incident took place in Kharap village around 11 pm on Monday when the victims, Sanatan Tukaram Kshirsagar and his son Vijay Sanatan Kshirsagar (30), who used to run a welding workshop, were standing at the main village square, local crime branch head Shailesh Sapkal said.

At that time, a group of persons, who had some long- standing dispute with the duo, brutally attacked them with sharp weapons, he said, adding the victims died on the spot.

The bodies kept lying on the road for a long time following which a local resident alerted the police.

Officials of the Civil Lines police station and the local crime branch then reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Three persons - identified as Akash Bimbisar Ingle (26), Jaisen Nagsen Ingle (34), and Dhammapal Nagsen Ingle (30) - were later arrested on charges of murder, he said.

More arrests were likely in the case, he added.