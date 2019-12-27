Man rescues policeman from violent mob during anti-CAA protest in Firozabad

"Hajji Qadir Sahab took me to his home. I had sustained injuries on one of my fingers and head. He gave me water and his clothes to wear and assured me that I will be safe. He took me to the police station later," Kumar said.

"He came like an angel in my life. Had it not been for him, I would have been killed," he added. Recalling the incident, Qadir said that he was reading Namaz when he was told that a policeman had been surrounded by the mob.

"He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn't know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity," Qadir said. Violence had broken out between police personnel and protesters in Firozabad on December 20 during protests against the CAA.