Either fight CAA, NRC or be ready for detention camps: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Dalit leader and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said the people should oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) or be ready to be put in the detention camps.
Ambedkar, who led a dharna at Dadar TT Circle, claimed the previous BJP-led government had already built detention camps at Kharghar and Nerul in Navi Mumbai.
He observed that besides Muslims, the CAA-NRC will affect 40% of Hindus in the country, and its implications are not yet fully understood. These include nomadic tribes who comprise 12-16% of the population, around 9% tribals, besides alutedars and balutedars (small migrant labourer communities) who have no documents of any type, he said.
Ambedkar clarified that today's protest was not just against CAA or NRC but also against the government's inaction to tackle the slowdown in the economy.
"Modi government has completely disturbed the economy. CAA and NRC are to distract the people's attention from the slump in the economy, job losses, and closure of businesses,'' he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)