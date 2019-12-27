Either fight CAA, NRC or be ready for detention camps: Prakash Ambedkar

He observed that besides Muslims, the CAA-NRC will affect 40% of Hindus in the country, and its implications are not yet fully understood. These include nomadic tribes who comprise 12-16% of the population, around 9% tribals, besides alutedars and balutedars (small migrant labourer communities) who have no documents of any type, he said.

Ambedkar clarified that today's protest was not just against CAA or NRC but also against the government's inaction to tackle the slowdown in the economy.

"Modi government has completely disturbed the economy. CAA and NRC are to distract the people's attention from the slump in the economy, job losses, and closure of businesses,'' he said.