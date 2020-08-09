Man killed in tiger attack at Bramhapuri forest

A shepherd has been killed by a tiger in the Bramhapuri forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim, Annnaji Kuthe, was grazing cattle, he said, adding that the body was spotted by villagers in night.

A total of 18 people have been killed in Chandrapur district so far this year by tigers, the official said.

In 2019, 23 people had fallen prey to big cats.