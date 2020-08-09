Man killed in tiger attack at Bramhapuri forest

A shepherd has been killed by a tiger in the Bramhapuri forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim, Annnaji Kuthe, was grazing cattle, he said, adding that the body was spotted by villagers in night.
A total of 18 people have been killed in Chandrapur district so far this year by tigers, the official said.
In 2019, 23 people had fallen prey to big cats.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)