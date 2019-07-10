Man held for assaulting headmaster

<p><strong>Jajpur</strong>: A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating up the headmaster of a primary school in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said Wednesday.</p><p>Pratap Kumar Malik barged into the office room of the headmaster of Garabandha Project Primary school, Ratikanta Samal and scolded him in a filthy language and without any provocation allegedly thrashed him on Tuesday, the police said.</p><p>Malik also damaged the motorcycle of Samal. When the headmaster raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused.</p><p>Based on complaint lodged by the headmaster, Malik was arrested on Tuesday and a case under relevant sections of IPC has been lodged against him, Asit Ranjan Mohanty, inspector-in-charge of Mangalpur police station, said.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>