Man hangs self after killing wife, two children

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children and then committed suicide in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Old Pune Naka area of Solapur, located around 250 km from here.

As per preliminary investigation, the man, identified as Amol Jagtap, who ran a hotel in Solapur, was under stress due to his debts, an official from Faujdar Chawadi police station said.

Jagtap allegedly strangled to death his 27-year-old wife and two sons, aged 4 and 7, and then hanged himself at his house, he said.

After strangulating his wife and children, Jagtap called up a relative on Monday evening and informed about the killings, the official said.

Some relatives then rushed to his house where they found all the four dead and alerted the police, he said.

Later, senior police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the official said.