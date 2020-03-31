Man beaten to death by two people and their families for informing about them to Corona help centre in Bihar

On Monday, a man was beaten to death by two people and their families in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village in Bihar for informing about them to Corona help centre.

The deceased man had returned from Maharashtra on Monday. As per news agency ANI, the deceased had informed Corona help centre about the return of the two people which had allegedly angered their families. The police have arrested seven people so far.

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.