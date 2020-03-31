Man beaten to death by two people and their families for informing about them to Corona help centre in Bihar

On Monday, a man was beaten to death by two people and their families in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village in Bihar for informing about them to Corona help centre.
The deceased man had returned from Maharashtra on Monday. As per news agency ANI, the deceased had informed Corona help centre about the return of the two people which had allegedly angered their families. The police have arrested seven people so far.
Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
India on Monday witnessed one of the sharpest spike in the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country's total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. However, 102 people have been cured.
The Union Health Ministry in its updated report said that 32 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest eight from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with five fatalities.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)