Man arrested as 4-year-old girl reveals rape, murder of Rajasthan mom

Jaipur

A man who allegedly raped and killed business partner’s wife was arrested from Raja­s­than’s Alwar after the vict­im’s daughter, 4, said the accused killed her moth­er. Police said as per the complaint by the deceased’s husband, Mahaveer Gurjar allegedly raped and killed his wife, 35, on Nov 18 in Kho Nagoriyan, Jaipur.

The woman’s husband has a transport business and Mahaveer was his business partner. The victim’s husband had left for Bhiwadi, Alwar, on Nov 17 to transport vegetables. He said he had spoken to his wife the next morning at 8.30 am. At noon, Mahaveer called him to say his wife had died and he was taking her body for cremation to the husband’s village Belani in Alwar.

When Mahaveer reached the village with the body and her 2 kids, the daughter told family Mahaveer had killed her mother. The family stopped the funeral preparations, caught Mahaveer and handed him over to police.

The cops got the victim’s post-mortem done and handed over the body to relatives. Police filed a zero FIR and sent the report to Jaipur police. Mahaveer was arrested and brought to Jaipur. A rape and murder case was filed.

Shahjahanpur SHO Sunil Jangid said the kids told police on the fateful day, Mahaveer had come to their house and forced them to go for tuitions. When they return­ed home at 11.30 am, their moth­er was hanging from the ceiling naked. Mahaveer was present in the room and he took down their mother’s body from the ceiling. He then took them and the woman’s body to Belani.