Mamata will lose by a bigger margin in Nandigram, keep 'former CM' tag ready: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would contest from the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming state assembly polls, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced from a public meeting at Nandigram that he would not allow Mamata Banerjee to contest from two constituencies at the same time.

Suvendu said that he would also give Mamata the award for ‘Bengal’s best liar’.

Addressing the public meeting at Nandigram, newly-defected leader Suvendu claimed that Mamata Banerjee has forgotten the history of the state and has to refer to chits to ‘fool’ people that she is still with them.

Taking a potshot at the chief minister’s comment that she had penned a book on the Singur and Nandigram movement (more specifically, the protests that brought the Trinamool Congress to power in West Bengal back in 2011), Suvendu said, “Mamata Banerjee is still lying to woo voters. I have read the book and not a single mention of Nandigram is there. She says she is with the families of the TMC workers, who were martyrs for the cause, but she doesn’t even know their names."

Talking of the chief minister's electoral ambitions, Suvendu said, "We will not allow Mamata Banerjee to contest from two constituencies. You have promoted police officers who opened fire on protestors in Nandigram. Let her contest from Nandigram and she will lose by a big margin. Keep the printed letterheads of ‘former MLA’ and ‘former CM’ ready.

Directly calling Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjeean ‘extortionist’, the former West Bengal transport minister alleged that Abhishek is "greedy of both power and money".

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was also present at Suvendu’s rally, claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will lose even at her home constituency.

“The Kalighat area is said to be the TMC citadel. The Chief Minister and her nephew have practically looted everyone in the area. But even then, Mamata Banerjee cannot win in her home turf. The BJP will sweep the upcoming polls in Bengal. Suvendu said that the BJP will win by at least 50,000 votes, but it will be more than that,” stated the singer-turned-politician.