Mamata turns on Amit Shah's jibe, asks 'what sympathetic work has BJP done?'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who said during the COVID-19 crisis and in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan that her priority is to stand by people, reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments lashing out at the Trinamool Congress(TMC) in the BJP’s Jan Samvad virtual rally on Tuesday.

“I never said corona express (for Shramik Special trains for migrant workers). What sympathetic work has BJP done? Before the lockdown, they could have run trains for migrant workers, then they would not have suffered for 3 months. The migrant workers who did not return from West Bengal because we took care of them. In Maharashtra and Delhi, they have been beaten up, not taken care of,” said Mamata.

Meanwhile, as things are opening up in West Bengal this week, the number of COVID-19 cases are also rising. Government and private offices have opened up and so have factories. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that government offices should be open at a 70% capacity on alternate days. Mamata also raised concern over overcrowding of public buses.

“Because of crowded buses, corona cases are increasing at an alarming rate as people are moving around. To prevent overcrowding, we will have limited buses and cars. We have allowed cycles,” said Mamata Banerjee who also said that for deputy level government employees, there will be a staggered shift of 9:30 am-2:30 pm and 12:30 pm-5:30 pm.

“For private sector companies, I appeal to you, if you can consider work from home measures and coming to office only if it is absolutely necessary, then work in shifts as this will help to ease transportation issues,” added the Chief Minister.

Mamata also indicated that schools and colleges might not open till July, though exams might take place. Earlier the West Bengal Chief Minister had said that schools and colleges will be closed in June only. Mamata has also asked primary schools not to increase fees this year as many people do not have money.