Mamata passes on her fitness josh to primary students in West Bengal schools

Mamata’s fitness mantra is now being passed on to schools under the West Bengal board where playtime or sports is going to be made mandatory for children at the primary level. This will be a part of the school syllabus in schools affiliated to the State board.

The move is likely to be introduced in the next academic session of 2020-2021. The recommendations are that playtime be introduced for students of classes 1-5 after the first period and before lunchtime.

The move is likely to be welcomed by students who can now look forward to attending school, not just to study , but to also add a little cheer to their day with playtime.

The BJP led Centre has been advocating for Indians to workout and stay fit after launching their ‘Fit India Movement’ in 2019. The Modi Government has promoted International Yoga Day on the 21st of June since their first term in power.