Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress gradually gaining strength in Goa

Goa's independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress in presence of party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien.

Addressing the media, Gaonkar said that Goa needs change which can happen through TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“I will not resign from the MLA post. The way Mamata Banerjee fought against the BJP is commendable and change can only be brought in Goa through Mamata Banerjee,” said Gaonkar.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress has decided to fight the Assembly polls in Goa that would take place in 2022 February.

Gaonkar also claimed that Mamata ‘epitomizes women empowerment’.

“In the past Goa has seen the anti-people policies of the BJP. The people are suffering under this government. Positive change can only be brought by TMC,” further claimed the independent MLA of Goa.

Gaonkar also said that he would contest the Assembly polls under a TMC ticket.

It is pertinent to mention that after Congress, Gaonkar had led his support to BJP and withdrew it in October last year.

Meanwhile, welcoming Gaonkar in TMC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to twitter and said, “I am proud to see young leaders stand so firmly in this fight against the oppressive BJP-regime. Thank you for your support @prasadgaonkr13 ji & I welcome Sandesh Gaonkar ji to @AITCofficial. They speak for India’s youth who WILL NOT stay muted in this battle against fascism.”

However, BJP Goa spokesperson Sharmad Raiturkar claimed that such joining won’t affect BJP and also that the TMC is targeting only six percent of voters in Goa.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:31 PM IST