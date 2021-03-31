Mamata Banerjee writes to opposition leaders, underscores 'assaults' by BJP, govt on democracy

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written personal letters to non-BJP leaders highlighting the "assaults" by the BJP and its government on democracy and constitutional federalism of India. Ahead of the second phase of polls in the state, Banerjee's letter, which was released by the TMC on Wednesday, seeks to drum up support from opposition leaders by stating how non-BJP states have suffered due to the saffron party led Centre's actions.

"I am writing this letter to you, and to several leaders of non-BJP parties, to convey my serious concerns over a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and constitutional federalism in India.

Referring to the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill by the two Houses of Parliament, she said that it is an "extremely grave" development.