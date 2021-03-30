Mamata Banerjee's convoy gheraoed amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Nandigram, TMC supremo keeps cool

Nandigram: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's convoy gheraoed amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. However, this time the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kept her cool and didn't react to the chant.

On two occasions the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants were heard while Mamata Banerjee was passing a lane in Nandigram. Earlier this day while the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing through Beturiya area of Nandigram a large number of BJP cadres chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and showed BJP flags and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s posters to the TMC supremo.

Later while the TMC supremo was talking to the media, BJP supporters in large numbers again chanted slogans in favour of ‘Ram’. Surprising everyone, the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee didn’t react to the chant and continued with her schedule.