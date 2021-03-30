Mamata Banerjee's convoy gheraoed amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Nandigram, TMC supremo keeps cool

Nandigram: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's convoy gheraoed amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. However, this time the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kept her cool and didn't react to the chant.
On two occasions the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants were heard while Mamata Banerjee was passing a lane in Nandigram. Earlier this day while the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing through Beturiya area of Nandigram a large number of BJP cadres chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and showed BJP flags and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s posters to the TMC supremo.
Later while the TMC supremo was talking to the media, BJP supporters in large numbers again chanted slogans in favour of ‘Ram’. Surprising everyone, the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee didn’t react to the chant and continued with her schedule.
Notably, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at the birth anniversary function of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 at Victoria Memorial Hall as while she was about to start her speech people from the audience started chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
It can be recalled that after the Lok Sabha poll in 2019, while the TMC supremo was crossing Bhatpara area in Barrackpore district BJP supporters chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of her convoy.
Immediately getting out of her car, Mamata termed the BJP cadres ‘as outsiders’ and claimed that they were ‘abusing her’.
Due to her sharp reaction on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, the saffron camp had alleged that the TMC supremo is involved in appeasement politics for which she doesn’t like Hindu chants.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also slammed Mamata for allegedly chanting wrong hymns of Hindu Gods.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this month from a public rally claimed that due to BJP’s insistence the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is now chanting Hindu mantras to woo the Hindu voters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time-and-again claimed that if voted to power the BJP government will not restrict Durga and Saraswati puja and also alleged that during the TMC regime both the festivals were restricted due to the TMC government’s ‘appeasement politics’.
According to poll analysts, despite the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the TMC supremo kept quite in keeping to the model code of conduct during the election.