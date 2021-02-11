'Will it be raised in Pakistan?': Amit Shah hits out at Mamata Banerjee amid rift over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants during PM Modi's event

Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about changing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'.

Addressing a public rally here in Cooch Behar, the Union Home Minister said, "We have started the 4th Poriborton Yatra today from Cooch Behar. TMC says that Bengal is running alright, why do we need Poriborton Yatra? This is not to change a minister or a minor change, this Yatra is to change the situation in Bengal." "This 'Poriborton Yatra' is to free the state from infiltration, unemployment, bomb blasts, and bring a change in the state of farmers in the state. This 'Poriborton Yatra' is a journey towards building Sonar Bangla," he added.